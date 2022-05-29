First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 192,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

THFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

THFF opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $553.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

