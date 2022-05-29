First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.
About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
