First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSFG stock remained flat at $$25.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Several analysts have commented on FSFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

