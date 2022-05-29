First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.