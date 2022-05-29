First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 189,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

FAM stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

