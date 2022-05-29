First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 609,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 528,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 958,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 351,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

