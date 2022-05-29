First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $39.86 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

