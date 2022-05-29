First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 60,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.41. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
First US Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First US Bancshares (FUSB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.