First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 60,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.41. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

