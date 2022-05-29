Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.91 Million

Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will report sales of $86.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.72 million and the highest is $87.07 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $357.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.45 million to $359.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $448.15 million, with estimates ranging from $436.60 million to $470.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVRR. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

