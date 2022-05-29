Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to report $86.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.72 million and the highest is $87.07 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $357.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.45 million to $359.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.15 million, with estimates ranging from $436.60 million to $470.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $42.95 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $164,413,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $25,208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

