Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Down 47.4% in May

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period.
NYSE:DFP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,711. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
