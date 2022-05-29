Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.49. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.