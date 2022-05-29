Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 97,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,202. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
