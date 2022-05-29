Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 97,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,202. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

