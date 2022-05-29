Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on FLGZY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.75 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.
Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.
