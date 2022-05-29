Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.73.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fortis by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fortis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

