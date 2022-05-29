Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.73.
FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:FTS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66.
Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
