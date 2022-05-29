Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 621,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,784. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 131.32, a current ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
