Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
