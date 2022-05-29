Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Freeman Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

