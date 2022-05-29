Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($36.82).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDEV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.91), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($261,691.10).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,216 ($15.30) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,080 ($13.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,900 ($36.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.30 million and a PE ratio of 34.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.15.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

