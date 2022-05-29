Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 462.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FULC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.34.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 395,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,039. The company has a market capitalization of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

