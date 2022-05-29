Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DROP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 176,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Fuse Science has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Fuse Science (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Science (DROP)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.