FutureFuel Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

FutureFuel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 118.4% per year over the last three years.

FutureFuel stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

