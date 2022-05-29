G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

G3 VRM Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. G3 VRM Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Get G3 VRM Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,750,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,746,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in G3 VRM Acquisition by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 480,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.