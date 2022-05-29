Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GENGF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

