Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
GENGF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gear Energy (GENGF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.