GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the April 30th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

