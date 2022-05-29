Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

