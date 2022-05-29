General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

