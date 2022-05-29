General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

GIS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 2,667,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,523. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Mills by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.