Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $1.00. Genesco reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 59.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.