Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) Head to Head Review

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genius Brands International and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $7.87 million 0.00 -$126.29 million ($0.17) N/A Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A

Sports Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -661.32% -29.61% -23.53% Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Genius Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genius Brands International and Sports Ventures Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Brands International presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Genius Brands International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

