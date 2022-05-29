Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,426,364 shares of company stock valued at $784,537. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.