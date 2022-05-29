GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.63 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.23.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

