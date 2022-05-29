GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.63 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.23.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

