Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GOODO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

