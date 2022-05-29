Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 1,184,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Global Fashion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLFGF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading on Friday. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

