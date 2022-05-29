Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

