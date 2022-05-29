Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

GWRS stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $325.92 million, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $54,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,891 shares of company stock valued at $270,169 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

