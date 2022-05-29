Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GNOM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 523,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

