Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.