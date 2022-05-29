Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.