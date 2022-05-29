goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.9 days.

Shares of EHMEF remained flat at $$84.46 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53. goeasy has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $170.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHMEF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

