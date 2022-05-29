GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

GOCO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,653,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

