Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Buys C$23,182.50 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) Director Joe Nicola Grosso bought 140,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$23,182.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,026,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,489,328.45.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Joe Nicola Grosso bought 499,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,417.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Joe Nicola Grosso bought 35,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,110.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Joe Nicola Grosso bought 83,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$13,695.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso bought 42,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$7,770.00.

Shares of GRG stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,306. The stock has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 32.39 and a current ratio of 32.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

