Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Short Interest Update

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPCO remained flat at $$10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Golden Path Acquisition has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.27.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

