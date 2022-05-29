Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to announce $84.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.65 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $340.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.61 million to $340.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.52 million, with estimates ranging from $359.05 million to $399.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 481.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 130,777 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.