Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.79.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
