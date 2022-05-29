Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

