Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

