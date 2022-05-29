Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Up 44.7% in May

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPB. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPB remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. 300,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

