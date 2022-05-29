Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

GRAB stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

