Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
GRAB stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.