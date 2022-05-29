Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 31.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 27.0% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.