Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
GHM stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
