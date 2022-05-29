Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.
Shares of GHM opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
