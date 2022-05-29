Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of GHM opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Graham by 93.5% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

