Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.46 Million

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will report sales of $15.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.