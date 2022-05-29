Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

