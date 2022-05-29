Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 1,124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.9 days.

GWLLF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

